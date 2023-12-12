TN awarded as best performing State towards HIV/AIDS prevention

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been awarded with the best-performing State towards the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The announcement was made by the Union Health Ministry recently.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, said that the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society has been working towards the prevention of HIV/AIDS in the State since its inception in 1994 and this year, Tamil Nadu has been awarded as the best-performing State by the Union Health Ministry.

The award will be received by the officials and they are also expected to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.