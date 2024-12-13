TN Auto workers’ union to rally against bike taxis on December 19

CHENNAI: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Workers’ Union has announced a protest against state transport minister SS Sivasankar for his remarks on bike taxis.

M Sivaji, general secretary of the Union said that within a few hours after the government order directing the department officials to take action against bike taxis, minister Sivasankar made statements supporting corporate firms (running bike taxis).

He added though the minister said the Centre has authorised bike taxis, no permission has been given. The union will conduct a rally and demonstration in Chennai on December 19, he said.