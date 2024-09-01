TN at peace after Annamalai left, says AIADMK former minister RB Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Peace has been restored in the State after BJP state president K Annamalai left for the UK for higher studies, AIADMK former minister RB Udhayakumar took a dig at the saffron party leader.

The new team of BJP office bearers are more talented, experienced and cultured, the deputy Leader of the Opposition claimed. “Annamalai’s foreign travel gave freedom to his party cadre,” he added talking to reporters in Madurai on Saturday.

The former minister spoke to the media on the sidelines of the AIADMK protest at Mettupatti in Madurai to reopen National Cooperative Sugar Mills here.

Talking to reporters, Udhayakumar said the sugar mill once remained a bonanza for the local people, especially the farmers. He slammed the DMK government is not taking action to resume operations of the sugar mill.

The government should not consider this sugar mill from a profit perspective alone, he said. He wanted the mill to be reopened to protect the interests of farmers.

As many as 50,000 sugarcane farmers and hundreds of workers are relying on this sugar mill.

A committee constituted by the government opined that an allocation of Rs 27 crore is required to reopen this sugar mill.