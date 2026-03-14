TN Assembly's last session prorogued

CHENNAI: The last session of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was prorogued on Friday, with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar issuing the order for the prorogation.
The 16th Assembly was constituted on May 5, 2021, following the Assembly elections, and its first sitting was held on May 11, 2021.
The House was adjourned on January 24 and reconvened on February 17 for the Budget Session, which proved to be its final sitting.
After completing the proceedings, the Assembly was adjourned sine die on February 20, marking the end of the current Assembly's last session.