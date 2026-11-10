TN Assembly unlocks archive; probe panel reports now in public domain

The reports, available to view and download in PDF format, are on the Assembly portal (tnlas.digital.tn.gov.in). They include the latest report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations and the MM Ismail Committee report, which examined the escape of prison inmates from Chennai Central Prison in August 1990.

Visitors can search for reports using the Assembly session number, tabling date, the name of the commission or committee chairperson, and the report title.

"The website is now fully equipped to provide access to Assembly debates and commission reports. The documents can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format by youngsters and research scholars for reference and academic purposes," an Assembly official said.