TN Assembly unlocks archive; probe panel reports now in public domain

CHENNAI: Students, youngsters, and research scholars can now access reports from various high-level committees and inquiry commissions constituted by successive State governments, as the Legislative Assembly has made digital copies available on its website.
The reports, available to view and download in PDF format, are on the Assembly portal (tnlas.digital.tn.gov.in). They include the latest report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations and the MM Ismail Committee report, which examined the escape of prison inmates from Chennai Central Prison in August 1990.
Visitors can search for reports using the Assembly session number, tabling date, the name of the commission or committee chairperson, and the report title.
"The website is now fully equipped to provide access to Assembly debates and commission reports. The documents can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format by youngsters and research scholars for reference and academic purposes," an Assembly official said.
Among the notable documents is the 23-page report of the Ganapathi Pillai Committee, which the then DMK government constituted to examine the problems faced by agricultural labourers in East Thanjavur. The report was submitted to the Chief Minister and subsequently tabled in the Assembly.
The digital facility will let research scholars access historical records on their mobile phones without visiting the Assembly library, the official added.
As part of the digitisation initiative, the Assembly has created a separate portal to host its records and documents. The digital system also includes other services, including access to Assembly debates and visitor pass applications.