TVK doesn't have the support of majority voters, says Udhayanidhi

"Do you know how many voted for the ruling party. Just 1.72 crore", he said, adding, "the remaining approximately 3.21 crore people voted against your party and you must understand this".

He claimed nearly 65 per cent of the voters had "rejected" the Vijay-led TVK.

Further, he slammed the TVK for taking the support of an AMMK MLA, with his party fighting the April 23 polls as a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.

"After saying they were your ideological enemy, you have secured support for this government from an MLA who contested in the BJP-led NDA alliance," Udhyananidhi said. He also recalled AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran's remarks that TVK earlier engaged in "horse-trading even before coming to power".

Dhinakaran has sacked AMMK MLA S Kamaraj, after the latter extended support to the TVK government.

Udhayanidhi said the major party in the same BJP-led NDA alliance AIADMK has split almost into two groups. "New sofa was delivered to the home of a leader from that splinter group, followed by the visit of the chief minister there. During elections, you called them (AIADMK) a corrupt force", he said.