TN Assembly: Triparty talks to resolve NLC-farmers' row: Minister S Keerthana

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana on Thursday assured the Assembly that the government would always support farmers on the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) issue.
"The TVK-led government will solve all these issues. We will not act against anyone and will support farmers and people. To resolve all these issues, tripartite talks are under way," the minister said.
The issue was raised by AIADMK member A Arunmozhithevan, CPM member T Latha, Premalatha (DMDK) and Sowmiya Anbumani (PMK), who alleged that NLC was a ruthless company that did not provide jobs to local people who had given their lands to the corporation.
Minister Keerthana said NLC had reported no untoward incidents in or around the company. "The company has assured the government that it is its duty to maintain cordial relations with local people and the district administration," the Minister said. PMK appealed to the minister, asking her not to fall for NLC's claims that it might not have properly allocated funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).