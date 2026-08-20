TN Assembly: Triparty talks to resolve NLC-farmers' row: Minister S Keerthana

"The TVK-led government will solve all these issues. We will not act against anyone and will support farmers and people. To resolve all these issues, tripartite talks are under way," the minister said.

The issue was raised by AIADMK member A Arunmozhithevan, CPM member T Latha, Premalatha (DMDK) and Sowmiya Anbumani (PMK), who alleged that NLC was a ruthless company that did not provide jobs to local people who had given their lands to the corporation.