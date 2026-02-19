TN Assembly: Treasury, Oppn indulge in war of words over 11.19 pc economic growth in State

Participating in the debate on the General and Agricultural Budgets, AIADMK member K.P. Munusamy alleged that the DMK-led government had borrowed Rs 5.5 lakh crore over the past five years. Comparing Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that the State's borrowing level was higher than that of the northern State.

Responding to the remarks, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the BJP-led Union government of placing financial constraints on Tamil Nadu, leading to an artificial rise in the State's borrowing requirements.