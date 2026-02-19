TN Assembly: Treasury, Oppn indulge in war of words over 11.19 pc economic growth in State

CHENNAI: A heated exchange took place between the treasury benches and the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday over the State's reported 11.19 per cent economic growth rate.
Participating in the debate on the General and Agricultural Budgets, AIADMK member K.P. Munusamy alleged that the DMK-led government had borrowed Rs 5.5 lakh crore over the past five years. Comparing Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that the State's borrowing level was higher than that of the northern State.
Responding to the remarks, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the BJP-led Union government of placing financial constraints on Tamil Nadu, leading to an artificial rise in the State's borrowing requirements.
Joining the debate, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that while the government highlighted overall economic growth, the agricultural sector — part of the primary sector — had recorded a negative growth rate of -1.83 (Minus 1.83) per cent. He pointed out that during the AIADMK regime, the agriculture sector had achieved growth rates of over 5 per cent.
The Opposition leader further argued that the current economic growth was a continuation of trends set during the previous AIADMK government and not solely attributable to the present regime.
In a sharp rebuttal, the Finance Minister said that if the AIADMK wished to claim credit for the 11.19 per cent economic growth, it must also accept responsibility for the negative performance in the agriculture sector.
Following the exchange between Edappadi K Palaniswami and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, AIADMK member KP Munusamy alleged that the minister had deviated from the core issue of the debate and exposed his inability himself.