TN Assembly to be convened on Oct 9: Speaker

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be convened at 10 am on October 9. Announcing the same to media persons, Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday said that state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu would present the supplement estimates of the state for the 2023-24 fiscal on October 9. Stating that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would meet to decide the duration of the session, which is expected to be a short session.

Asked about the Women Reservation Bill introduced and discussed in the Lok Sabha, Appavu mockingly wondered, "Are you confident that the Bill would be passed?" Citing the long delay after which the Bill has been tabled in the House, the Speaker said that every party that spoke on the Bill in the Parliament has raised serious questions about women reservation being implemented.

Asked if he was confident of its implementation, Appavu said, "If they (union government) had taken the initiative in 2014, we would have definitely believed the incumbent govt. They are doing it ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary election." Arguing that the BJP regime was introducing the Bill to win over the women voters ahead of the LS polls to offset the success of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme covering 1.06 crore women in Tamil Nadu, he said that even they (BJP) are saying it would not be implemented soon.

On the AIADMK's repeated demand for recognizing the party MLA R B Udayakumar as the deputy leader of opposition of the party, the Speaker tersely said that everyone has accepted the status.