TN Assembly: Thangam Thennarasu, Minister Keerthana trade charges over Sivakasi raids, firecracker production

During Zero Hour in the Assembly, DMK member Thangam Thennarasu raised the issue, saying the fireworks industry had been severely affected by surprise checks at factories, which hit Diwali production, and that the upcoming Monsoon season will affect the functioning of the units.

Intervening, Industries Minister Keerthana said the issue had been resolved and that the employees had returned to their factories. Alleging that political parties were behind instigating protests over the issue, she said some had created confusion among the people and distorted the facts.

Rejecting the minister's statement, DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu said there was no objection to conducting raids on illegal factories, but surprise checks had also been conducted at legally functioning factories. "Owing to these checks, the production of crackers has been affected. There was no politics behind the agitation. Agitation is a democratic right," he added.