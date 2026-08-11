TN Assembly: Tanglish row rocks House on day of Anthem resolution

The Finance Minister, delivering his reply in the slang of north Tamil Nadu, said that was his way of speaking and that he wouldn't change it to suit others.

Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget, Kadayanallur MDMK MLA T M Rajendran appreciated the Finance Minister for his command of English, while urging him to give greater prominence to Tamil and use Tamil expressions effectively.

Responding, Wilson said language-based criticism had become frequent in the House, along with remarks concerning caste and women. "I have been in the education sector over 30 years, and most of my communication has been in English," he said, defending his language choice.

The minister went on to train his guns on fellow first-time MLA Rajendran. "My Christian faith has taught me the language of love, peace and compassion. Some people may not know that language, however much Tamil they learn, " Wilson said.