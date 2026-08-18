TN Assembly: Standing for CM not mandatory, says Speaker after decorum row

The issue cropped up during the debate on demands for grants for Revenue and Health departments. DMK MLA and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam pointed out that the Assembly had established conventions. Members traditionally stood only when the Speaker entered, while the Chief Minister would proceed to his seat after greeting the Chair.

Panneerselvam noted that Vijay's practice of walking through the House and greeting members before taking his seat was a departure from convention.

He sought clarification on whether members were expected to stand for the Chief Minister and if the same applied to the Leader of the Opposition.

Responding, Prabhakar said he had noticed the Chief Minister personally greeting members upon entry. "There is no doubt that the Speaker should be accorded due respect when the House meets," he said. He added that former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami used to stand and return Vijay's greeting.