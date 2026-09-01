TN Assembly: Speaker expunges jallikattu remarks

Karuppiah’s comments have been officially removed from the proceedings of the House. The remarks made in the Assembly last Thursday drew sharp criticism from several political parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The AIADMK has also announced a protest on September 3, accusing the legislator of insulting jallikattu, which is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and tradition. Responding to the controversy in the Assembly, the Speaker announced that the disputed portion of Karuppiah’s speech would be expunged.