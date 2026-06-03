TN Assembly Secretary resigns, sources say row over Business Advisory Committee formation

Srinivasan’s decision to quit the post before the completion of the extended tenure comes as the Assembly is preparing for the budget session and the Governor's Address that precedes the budget presentation. The Business Advisory Committee, comprising representatives of various political parties in the House, is responsible for recommending the duration of Assembly sessions and allocating time for government and private business.

Though no official reason has been cited for the development, sources in the Assembly said discussions relating to the formation of the BAC had led to differences between senior officials and the government. The main issue was about the number of MLAs from the principal opposition party, the DMK, to be included in the committee, sources told DT Next.