TN Assembly: Premallatha seeks Arab-style capital punishment for sexual abuse convicts

“Those who commit sexual offences against women and children should be given stringent punishment. After a proper investigation, punishments similar to those followed in Arab countries should be considered. Encounter is the only solution to such crimes,” she said. Premallatha said the growing drug culture was also contributing to crimes and referred to the Amuthan and Dhanush murder cases while stressing the need for a stronger crackdown on narcotics. She said youngsters should be encouraged to take up sports, which would keep them away from drugs and help them become responsible citizens. Referring to the Karur incident in which a woman allegedly attacked a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, she described the woman as a “real Velu Nachiyar” and said women fighting back against offenders would send a strong message. She also urged the government to renovate damaged roads.