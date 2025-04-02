TN Assembly passes resolution seeking retrieval of Katchatheevu islet

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka, as a permanent solution to protect the traditional fishing rights of the state's fishermen.

The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was supported by the principal opposition AIADMK after an intense debate on the issue.

The BJP and the Congress, too, supported it, amidst an appeal by the CM to rise above party lines and support the government resolution as it concerned the welfare of the fishermen.

The resolution said the "retrieval of Katchatheevu islet is the only permanent solution to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen and to mitigate the sufferings faced by them due to the Sri Lankan Navy."

"Considering the above, this august House unanimously urges the Union Government to immediately review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take all steps to retrieve Katchatheevu island; and urges the Honourable Prime Minister of India, to hold talks with the Sri Lankan Government to get all our imprisoned fishermen released along with their boats on a goodwill basis, during his official visit to Sri Lanka," it further said.

Katchatheevu was ceded by India to Sri Lanka by way of agreements in 1974 and 1976.