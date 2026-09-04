TN Assembly: Mustafa flouts mobile rule, takes Speaker’s chair minutes later

Soon afterwards, Mustafa was asked to occupy the Speaker's chair as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker left the House for a tea break. He then presided over the proceedings for a while, in keeping with the Assembly's practice of allowing legislators, usually based on their seniority or experience, to take the chair in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Though members carry mobile phones inside the House, their use is not permitted during proceedings. Badhurudeen's conspicuous use of the phone to read his speech, followed shortly by his stint in the Speaker's chair, made for an unusual sequence in the day's proceedings.