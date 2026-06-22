TN Assembly: LoP Udayanidhi Stalin questions governance, raises issues over anthem protocol, power cuts, welfare schemes

Udayanidhi Stalin said the Opposition was "disappointed" as no new announcements or welfare schemes were expected for the people.

"We were waiting whether any new schemes and good things for people in the past 40 days, but we are disappointed," he said in the Assembly.

A key flashpoint in the House emerged over the singing of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the National Anthem at the start and end of the session. Udayanidhi Stalin objected to the repetition of the National Anthem, questioning the protocol.

"As we appealed and asked, you made the Tamil Anthem be sung first, which is right. But why is the National Anthem sung twice is what we ask," he said.