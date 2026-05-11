TN Assembly: Keerthana, Kumar miss out first chance, take oath later

However, she could not produce the certificate, and what she replied to Srinivasan was not known; she left that spot.

Asked what transpired, an official said: "It seems she did not have her certificate of election with her readily. Since she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take the oath."

Later, Keerthana brought the certificate to the House and submitted it to the official and took an oath in the name of God.

The official said that MLAs were told to bring their certificates without fail, and the government made this clear even in a press note.

When Velachery TVK legislator R Kumar was about to begin taking the oath after submitting the certificate, Srinivasan stopped him.

He pointed out to Kumar that the certificate submitted by him featured the name of someone else.

It later emerged that Kumar had brought the certificate of his party colleague seated next to him and had given it to Srinivasan.

Immediately, Kumar went back to his seat, brought his certificate of election and gave it to Srinivasan. Kumar collected the colleague's certificate from the official and gave it back to the party man, also an MLA. Later, Kumar was allowed by the official to take the oath.

Panrutti AIADMK MLA K Mohan, while taking oath, suddenly broke down and hailed late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and, with folded hands, paid tributes to the portrait of the late AIADMK matriarch in the Assembly hall.

All MLAs, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, first submitted their certificates and were then asked by the officials to take the oath as per the Constitution.

Keerthana was the last minister -- ninth as per ranking in the Cabinet -- to be invited to take the oath.