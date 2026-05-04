TN Assembly elections result: Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari odd duo out in south

Madurai district dealt a shock to Dravidian majors as several former and sitting ministers lost to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates, marking a shift in the region’s political landscape.

While the big losers of AIADMK included ex-ministers RB Udhayakumar, Sellur Raju, and former AIADMK MP Rajan Chellappa, who lost in Tirumangalam, Madurai West, and Tirupparankundram respectively, those from DMK included Sitting ministers P Moorthy and PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who were defeated from Madurai East and Madurai Central constituencies.