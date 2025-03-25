TN Assembly discusses lifting ban on toddy sales in state

CHENNAI: The possibility of lifting the ban on sale of toddy in the state was discussed at the state assembly on Tuesday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, during the question hour, Assembly Member Ruby Manoharan questioned the ban, citing the age-old tradition of tapping and fermenting the sap. Following this, Minister Ponmudy responded that the Chief Minister will consider the issue in the future.

Another member, Asokan, pointed out that palm juice becomes alcoholic after being stored for two days, leading to cases being filed against people for selling spurious liquor instead of toddy. Responding to this, Minister Ponmudy assured that a decision will be made after discussing the arrests with the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, Ruby Manoharan asked whether a modern sales showroom for palm products would be set up in Nanguneri. To this, Minister Ponmudy said that 376 palm jaggery workers' cooperative societies and 8 district palm jaggery cooperative societies are functioning at present.

Also, the CM has announced various schemes for the development of palm tree growers. "The government will consider setting up a modern sales showroom for palm products in Nanguneri," he added.