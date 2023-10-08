TN Assembly convenes Monday; Special resolution on Cauvery dispute likely

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) will be convened on Monday at 10 am amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues.

State Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu will table the first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly will meet to decide on the number of days the session would be held for.

However, the TNLA sources said that the session is likely to last till October 13, Friday.

As the parliamentary elections are nearing, the ruling DMK government might make a few new announcements to woo the voters and mainly, the special resolution for the Cauvery water dispute might be tabled in the TNLA, sources added.

Meanwhile, the primary opposition party AIADMK has planned to raise questions about the law and order situation in the state, Cauvery river water dispute, the chaos in implementing the Kalaingnar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme and teachers' strike.

Further, AIADMK will again demand the Speaker for the change of seating of its expelled leader O Panneerselvam in TNLA.

"We had urged the Speaker multiple times to change the seat of expelled MLA O Panneerselvam in the Assembly.

Tomorrow also, we will urge the Speaker to take a call on our multiple petitions immediately " detailed a senior leader of AIADMK.

Subsequently, this session will also be the first session post snapping of ties between erstwhile allies, the AIADMK and BJP.