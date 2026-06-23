TN Assembly: CM Vijay hits back at DMK on anthem row

Accusing the DMK of adopting "double standards", Vijay said the party was now criticising the protocol followed during his swearing-in ceremony in May and the Governor's address to the Assembly on June 18, where the National Anthem was played at both the beginning and end of the proceedings and Tamil Thaai Vazhthu did not precede it.

"This has been documented in the official Assembly records," Vijay said, displaying the records in the House to support his claim that a similar practice had been followed during the DMK regime. The Opposition DMK has responded, saying the President's event in question wasn't a regular Assembly session but was only to unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and claiming that a comparison to the recent maiden session of the House is wrong.