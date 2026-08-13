TN Assembly: CM Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin united against delimitation

Moving the resolution, Vijay said legislation providing for onethird reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies had already been enacted, but its implementation had been delayed.

“Delaying women’s reservation by linking it with the census and delimitation amounts to denying women their political rights. Women’s reservation should not be postponed or merged with the census and delimitation exercise,” he said.

Referring to the consultative meeting that he chaired on August 8, Vijay said parties had supported retaining the existing 543 seats and implementing women’s reservation in the ensuing election.

During the debate, AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP’s M Bhojarajan and A Ganeshkumar of the PMK opposed the resolution, arguing there was no urgency, as the Union government had not introduced a delimitation Bill. DMDK leader Premallatha Vijayakanth said she neither supported nor opposed delimitation, and questioned the rationale behind the Assembly adopting a resolution over a Bill that was not yet introduced. She also favoured increasing the number of LS seats by 50%.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna cited the possible impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu’s representation as the rationale for bringing the resolution.