TN Assembly agenda: Oppn to target DMK govt on handling of Cyclone Fengal to Adani links

CHENNAI: The main Opposition AIADMK is all set to train its target on the ruling DMK on various issues, including the recent Cyclone Fengal, which ravaged many districts, as the two-day State Assembly session begins on December 9, Monday.

One of the key businesses planned by the ruling party is adopting a resolution urging the Centre to cancel the Tungsten mining rights awarded to Hindustan Zinc at Arittapatti in Madurai district. But the Opposition is gearing up to raise issues affecting the public to pin down the DMK government.

Opposition parties have alleged that the government hasn't handled the cyclone and floods properly. The opposition is also expected to raise the alleged meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, which the government has already denied. Links to Adani Group, under a cloud for bribery charges in the US, are set to hit the DMK government, too, as political parties allege that Tangedco, under the State government, has entered into power agreements with the conglomerate.

After adopting condolence resolutions for the deaths of former members and various personalities, the government is planning to get going with the businesses planned. Principal opposition AIADMK and other parties are not expected to allow smooth functioning of the house, except for the resolution against the Arittapatti mining project.