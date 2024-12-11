TN Assembly: Act for taxing lands bearing minerals passed amid dissent from allies, AIADMK; 19 Bills moved

CHENNAI: Amid concerns from alliance parties' legislators and the AIADMK's opposition regarding the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Mineral Bearing Land Tax Bill 2024, which proposes the tax levy on mineral-bearing lands, the State Assembly passed the bill.

It was one of the 19 bills passed on Tuesday, including the bill for supplementary grants.

Agri S S Krishnamoorthy of AIADMK stated that this would increase the price of construction materials and would increase burden the common man. GK Mani of PMK said it would impact the middle and lower-middle-class people, while Nagapattinam CPM legislator Nagaimaali appealed to the government to reconsider its decision. T Velmurugan of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi also expressed his concern.

WRD Minister Duraimurugan, who tabled the bill, defended the government's decision and stated that a Supreme Court order in 1999 confirmed that State has the competence to tax lands that include mines and quarries.

The minister said in the statement of objects and reasons that the government decided to enact legislation to levy a tax on mineral-bearing lands to augment the state's revenue. Later, the bill was passed.

The Assembly also passed the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Taxes Act 2017. BBut Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, who tabled the bill, assured legislators that educational institutions would be exempt from the levy and collection of entertainment tax, if the events are conducted for students. Principal opposition AIADMK opposed the bill at the introductory stage.

The amendment to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Taxes Act 2017 enables local bodies to levy and collect entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, shows, or any other event conducted by institutions at a rate of 10 per cent on each payment for admission. "It will help to augment revenue for the local bodies," said minister Nehru.

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation) Second Amendment Bill 2024 and the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2024 were also passed despite opposition from the AIADMK. The bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund Act 1999 was also passed to enhance the financial aid to the nominee of an advocate in the event of their death, from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, in addition to enhancing the welfare fund stamps.

Supplementary fund allocation Bill passed

The Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill to provide for the appropriation of supplementary funds from the State's consolidated fund for 2024-2025. The total amount approved was Rs 3,531.05 crore. Of this, Rs 29,000 crore was allocated to the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department, Rs 3,000 crore to the Natural Resources Department, and Rs 5,000 crore for debt charges.