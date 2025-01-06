TN Assembly 2025 | Guv disrespecting Assembly’s long-standing tradition as per BJP’s wishes: Left parties

CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI strongly criticised Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday for walking out of the State Assembly without delivering his customary speech.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam remarked that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a long-standing tradition of reciting "Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu" before playing the National Anthem.

"The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has upheld this tradition for many years. Governor RN Ravi seems to have developed a habit of acting according to the BJP government's wishes, disrespecting these traditions and neglecting his duties. The people of the state will recognise that he has walked out of the Assembly in the past with political motives," he stated.

Shanmugam demanded that Ravi, who has repeatedly left the Assembly and “acts in a way that disrespects the National Anthem,” should resign from his position as Governor.

"If the Governor does not make this decision, we insist that a person who insults the Constitution should be immediately recalled," he added.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also spoke out in similar lines. He pointed out that this is the third consecutive year the Governor has walked out without delivering his speech.

Mutharasan accused the Governor of failing to fulfil his Constitutional duties, suggesting that his actions were aimed solely at disrupting peace in the State for political gain.