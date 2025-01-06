TN Assembly 2025: Govt drafted address critical on Union over non-release of funds

CHENNAI: The Governor’s address had several contents that may not have been suited to the gubernatorial head, going by the government address read by the speaker.

The State government on Monday raised the alarm over its finances being severely affected due to a lack of funds from the Union government, the Governor being an extension of the same, for the Samagraha Sikhsha Scheme.

Flagging the issue of the non-release of funds under the Samagraha Shiksha Scheme by the Union government, the customary address of the Governor to the State Assembly said that the Centre has not released any funds to date in the current year, citing the non-implementation of the National Education Policy by Tamil Nadu.

"The funds to the tune of Rs 2,152 crore are critical for the function of schools, including teachers' salaries, maintenance and upkeep of school buildings and reimbursement under the Right to Education Act. Due to lack of this fund release from the Union Government, the State government has to bear the entire burden from its own resources, thereby severely affecting its finances," said the State in the governor's address, which was read out in the State Assembly by Speaker M Appavu. The future of 44 lakh students, 2.2 lakh teachers, and 21,276 staff members hinges on the timely disbursement of these funds, the government said, hoping that the Union Government would release these funds as soon as possible.

The State also urged the union government to heed its request and conduct the decadal census along with the caste-based national population without further delay. "Accurate data on caste demographics and socio-economic indicators is needed to formulate targeted policies and programs to uplift such marginalised communities. Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union government to commence the caste-based national population census immediately, the State said.

Highlighting the issue of recurring natural disasters in the state, the State said that the intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events have significantly increased, with some areas in the State receiving an entire year's cumulative rainfall within 24 hours.

Citing the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in 14 districts, including the loss of 40 lives and widespread damage to the property and infrastructure in these areas, the State said that it provided Rs 2,000 each for families severely affected by the disaster. "However, more funds are required to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration needs in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal. We urge the Union Government to release a sum," it added.

Other highlights of the Guv's address

Daily female ridership has risen from 32 lakh in 2021 to 57 lakh after the Mahalir Vidiyal Payanam Thittam.

Over 3 lakh lives were saved after the "Innuyir Kappom – Nammai Kakkum 48" scheme. Ceiling for cashless treatment doubled to Rs 2 lakh

Over 9,653 km of roads were renewed with Rs 4,000 crore investment under Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam in two years

The Government is taking all necessary steps to get its rightful share of water in inter-state rivers and shall continuously take all measures to prevent the construction of Mekedatu dam across Cauvery

The AI mission of Tamil Nadu will position the State as one of the leading hubs in the next five years

The Government has procured 2,578 new buses and put them in operation, while procurement of 6,104 buses is underway