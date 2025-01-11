TN Assembly 2025: Death for rapists in new bill

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the Anna University sexual assault case, which sparked public outrage and condemnation from various political parties and women outfits, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday introduced two amendment bills that provide stringent punishment, including capital punishment and hefty fines, for crimes against women, as well as those committed through digital and electronic means.

The two bills — one providing for nine amendments to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1988, and the other 16 amendments to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 — apart from enhancing life imprisonment to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of life, also seek to remove the premature release option for perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

Earlier, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh had brought in similar amendments to bring in the death penalty to perpetrators of crimes against women.

Tabling the bills, CM Stalin cited the growing prevalence of harassment of women through digital and electronic means and stressed the urgent need to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1998 to include such forms of harassment within the scope of the Act.

Earlier, the CM informed the House that the DMK government has been designing schemes to aid the development of women, promoting their participation in all spheres, including politics and socio-economic fronts.

"Tamil Nadu stands as a safe state for women. It has the highest participation of women in the workforce, making significant contributions to the state's growth," he said to applause from the treasury benches.

Emphasising the DMK government's efforts to ensure women's safety, the CM noted that the state has acted swiftly and decisively against perpetrators, filing charge sheets within 60 days in 86 per cent of cases. "We also secured the death penalty for the accused, who murdered a young woman named Sathya (a college student) by pushing her in front of a train (at St Thomas Mount station)," he said.

KNOW THE KEY AMENDMENTS

UNDER BNS

Section 64(1) (rape)

~ Jail period up from 10 years to 14 years and converted to rigorous imprisonment (RI) from simple imprisonment

~ The punishment may extend to life, meaning RI for the remainder of the prisoner’s natural life, along with a fine

Section 75(1) (physical contact, advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures)

~ RI period extended from three years to five years

Section 64(2)

~ Doubling the RI period from 10 years. The RI may extend to the remainder of the perpetrator’s natural life. This applies to police officers, public servants, members of the armed forces, jail staff, remand home personnel, or any person involved in the management or staff of a hospital who commits rape.

Section 65(1) (rape of a woman under 16 years)

~ RI for not less than 20 years (up from 10), with the possibility of extending to life (the remainder of natural life)

Section 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years)

~ RI up from 20 years to RI for the remainder of life

Section 70(1) (gang rape)

~ RI up from 20 years to RI for the remainder of life

TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1998

Section 4 (harassment)

~ Punishment increased to five years in jail and up to Rs 1 lakh fine (from earlier 3 years of jail and up to Rs 10,000 fine)

~ On repeat conviction to attract 5-10 years of jail and up to Rs 10 lakh in fine

Section 4A (harassment resulting in death)

~ Now provides for life imprisonment or death, with a fine of not less than Rs 2 lakh (up from Rs 50,000)















