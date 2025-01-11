TN Assembly 2025: CM Stalin wrong on caste census, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin made misleading statements inside the State Assembly and warned the DMK government that people would teach them a befitting lesson.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Chief Minister informed the Assembly that the High Court in Bihar stayed the caste-based census conducted by the Bihar government, which is a total lie. “Responding to a question raised by PMK MLA GK Mani, the CM said that the state government has no power to conduct the census. This is a blatant lie,” Ramadoss alleged.

He pointed out that the Patna High Court did not ban the census per se, it only objected to reservation provided without statistics and stayed it.

“Chief Minister should carefully read the order of the Patna HC with the help of an advocate. Based on that, he should come to the conclusion whether the State government has power or not,“ he said.

He also urged the government to take action against the officials who provided wrong information to the CM.