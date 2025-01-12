TN artisans to receive advanced skill training

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tami Nadu, traditional artisans in finishing schools across the State will be given advanced skill training in their respective job roles under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has been entrusted for empowering livelihoods through advanced skill training for artisans involved in traditional job roles. It’s aimed at empowering artisans and skilled workers across traditional and heritage trades.

“One of the key objectives is to upskill artisans with access to modern tools and facilities to enhance productivity,” a senior official from the programme told DT Next. “Training partners will be invited to propose and deliver industry-relevant training courses for these job roles and trades. These proposals will align with current industrial and regional demands, ensuring the program meets both geographical and economic needs,” the official added.

The initiative supports TN’s rich cultural heritage and aims to uplift rural and marginalised communities by enhancing their livelihood opportunities through skill development.

The advanced skill development programme proposed for artisans include, metal works, jewellery making, pottery including terracotta works, basket, mat, broom making and rope weaving. “Hair dressing and grooming, doll and toy making, tailoring, weaving and embroidery, sculpting and stone carving, bamboo, cane, jute, palm leaf works, fishnet making, traditional textile printing, leather handicrafts and footwear making, tribal natural harvests and artisanal products, etc., are a few others,” he explained.

TN Handicrafts Development Corporation, in its statistics, mentioned that the department has about 70,000 artisans from across artisan belts in the State, with a large part of the sales comprising brass, wood and bronze. “This initiative from TNSDC will further increase the aspirants to improve their production in a technical way,” he pointed out.