TN announces CM medals for 15 officers on anti-narcotics day

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has named 15 police officers and personnel as recipients of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Special Service in Eradicating Drug Production and Illicit Trafficking, with the announcement made on the occasion of Anti-Narcotics Day.
According to an official release, the award recognises distinguished service rendered since 2023 in preventing the manufacture of narcotic substances and curbing illegal drug trafficking across the state. The selections for the 2026 medals were made based on recommendations submitted by Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
The awardees include Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla; Ramanathapuram Police Inspector Sandish; Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmanan (Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Chennai); Assistant Commissioner of Police Kannan (Narcotics Control Unit, Intelligence Wing, Chennai); Police Inspector Kamaraj (Tiruchirappalli Central Intelligence Unit); Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun (Kurangani Police Station, Theni); Head Constables Rajkumar (Kumuli PS, Theni), Karthikeyan (Vettaikaraniruppu PS, Nagapattinam), Nallur (Tiruppur PS), Ayyappan (Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tirunelveli), Premkumar (Ashok Nagar PS, Chennai), and Ramakrishnan (Theni Narcotics Intelligence Unit); Constable Kuthbudeen (Kottaipattinam PS, Pudukkottai); Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar (Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Karur); along with one other personnel named in the government order.
Chief Minister will present the medals to the honourees during the Independence Day celebrations scheduled for August 15 this year.