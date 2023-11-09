Begin typing your search...

TN announces a 20 percent Deepavali bonus for Tasmac employees

This announcement has been made after an agreement was reached in the meeting held at November 3 with Chief Minister Stalin

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Nov 2023 8:24 AM GMT
TN announces a 20 percent Deepavali bonus for Tasmac employees
X

Representative Image (Photo/ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: With Deepavali celebrations just days away, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a bonus of 20 percent for Tasmac employees. A total of 25,824 employees stand to benefit.

This announcement has been made after an agreement was reached in the meeting held at November 3 with Chief Minister Stalin.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin made an announcement to provide bonus and ex-gratia for the financial year of 2022-23 in the year 2023-24.

Tamil NaduDeepavali celebrationsTamil Nadu GovernmentTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalinfinancial yearEmployees standing
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X