TN announces a 20 percent Deepavali bonus for Tasmac employees

CHENNAI: With Deepavali celebrations just days away, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a bonus of 20 percent for Tasmac employees. A total of 25,824 employees stand to benefit.



This announcement has been made after an agreement was reached in the meeting held at November 3 with Chief Minister Stalin.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin made an announcement to provide bonus and ex-gratia for the financial year of 2022-23 in the year 2023-24.