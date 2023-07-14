‘TN among 12 states with poor flood early warning system’

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu is among 12 states which are highly exposed to extreme flood events and are also among the states which have low availability of early warning systems (EWS) for floods.

Despite high exposure to floods, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are the best-performing states in terms of flood EWS, according to a report by an independent policy research think tank The Council on Energy Environment and Water. The new report on Thursday stated that an estimated 72 per cent of districts in India are exposed to extreme flood events but only 25 per cent of them have level flood forecasting stations, or early warning systems.

Delhi, in the throes of severe flooding due to a raging Yamuna, is moderately exposed to extreme floods and has a moderate level of resilience through EWS, Approximately 66 per cent of individuals in India are exposed to extreme flood events; however, only 33 per cent of them are covered by flood EWS.

The recent floods in India and Cyclone Biparjoy have once again shown the importance of investing in early warning systems, said Dr Vishwas Chitale, senior programme lead, CEEW.

“We have almost fought and conquered disasters like tropical cyclones,” head of India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra with reference to the report.

“We have been able to minimise the number of deaths over the years, but the loss of property is increasing because socio-economic progress is increasing in the country,” he said.