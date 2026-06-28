TN: Amid policy shift row, application forms issued for fancy registration numbers

The move comes days after the department issued a draft gazette notification on June 22 proposing a steep revision in the fees for obtaining fancy registration numbers through the FCFS system.

In October 2025, the then government had amended the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to replace the existing FCFS method with an e-bidding system, with the objective of improving transparency and increasing government revenue. But the e-bidding system was not implemented by the previous government, source said.