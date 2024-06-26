TN allocates Rs 100 crore to turn tribal villages into self-sufficient habitats

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department would take up works at Rs 100 crore to fulfill basic amenities in tribal villages in the state to turn them into self-sufficient habitations and build 4,500 houses for homeless tribal families at Rs 70 crore to improve their standard of living.

Apart from this, the department would lay approach roads to tribal villages and hamlets in remote areas and hilly terrains at Rs 50 to facilitate the tribals to traverse without difficulties and enjoy the facilities in the plains, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalivizhi announced during the debate on demand for grants on Tuesday.

To encourage entrepreneurship and livelihood of the tribals, the department would spruce up the TAHDCO industrial estate in Tirupur and Erode districts and the works would be taken up at Rs 50 crore. The development plan for SC/ST and other schemes designed and implemented for welfare of Adi Dravidar and tribals would be digitalised to monitor. Rs 1.50 crore has been allotted.

For the students’ community, development projects including the construction of hostels at Rs 15 crore, the establishment of an integrated kitchen at Rs 9 crore to provide quality food to 3,000 students, improving facilities in residential schools for SC and tribal students at Rs 13 crore were announced.

The government has also allocated Rs 4 crore to extend, financial aid for full-time research scholars and Rs 1.5 crore for postal doctoral fellowship.