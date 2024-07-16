Cauvery Water Row: TN all-party meet resolves to move SC against Karnataka, if necessary

CHENNAI: The meeting of all legislature parties of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday unanimously resolved that the state government shall move the Supreme Court, if necessary, to initiate all legal proceedings against Karnataka government and secure Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery Water as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final order of the Supreme Court on the issue.

The meeting also expressed its strong condemnation to Karnataka government not releasing Cauvery Water to TN in accordance with the latest CMWA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) order and earlier orders of the CWDT and apex court. Resolutions to this effect were unanimously adopted at a meeting of all legislature parties chaired by state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat Tuesday afternoon.

Karnataka's behaviour unacceptable; will make all efforts to protect delta farmer: Stalin

Thanking the leaders of all legislature parties for offering their ‘constructive’ views to securing the riparian rights of the state, Chief Minister Stalin said that the behaviour of Karnataka even during a favourable monsoon season was no way acceptable. Reading out the decisions taken at the meeting, Stalin said that the meeting has unanimously resolved that the Tamil Nadu government shall move the Supreme Court, if necessary, to initiate all legal actions and secure the state’s due share of Cauvery Water in accordance with the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final order of the Supreme Court. “I assure that as per the resolution, this government would make all efforts possible to secure the riparian rights and protect the interest of Delta farmers,” said Stalin. The resolution also urged the CWMA to immediately direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu in conformity with the CWDT and SC orders. Principal opposition party AIADMK represented by its whip S P Velumani and members of all legislature parties, including opposition BJP and PMK also took part in the meeting.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, VCK chief Thol Tirumavalavan said that the government of Karnataka has adopted a stand to avoid its own people turning against the government and said that the apex court has fixed a monthly quota of water to be released by Karnataka to TN and the former must honour it. PMK legislature party leader G K Mani said that Karnataka must not increase its area under cultivation without the consent of Tamil Nadu and world over the tail end regions have first rights over water resources.