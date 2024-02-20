TN Agri Budget focuses on organic farming and start-ups

CHENNAI: To transform young graduates into Agri Entrepreneurs, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Tuesday said in its Budget that Agri-tech based start-ups will be identified and provided with subsidies based on their objectives, sustainability, and business plans, and Rs 10 crore will be allocated for the support of agri tech startups.

Tabling his fourth Agri Budget, Minister MRK Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government is dedicated to propelling agriculture towards significant advancement through the State Agriculture Development Scheme.

Under this scheme, a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh as the first prize, Rs 1.5 lakh as the second prize, and Rs 1 lakh as the third prize will be awarded to the first three farmers, who get the highest productivity in millets, pulses, oilseeds and sugarcane at the state level and Rs 55 lakh allocated to give 33 awards to farmers in 2024-25.

"Alternative crop cultivation scheme will be implemented to cover an area of 1 lakh acres by providing subsidies for seeds, bio-fertilizers, biocontrol agents, micronutrient mixture, foliar nutrient spraying charges, harvesting expenses at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore," Panneerselvam said, adding that to transform young graduates into agri entrepreneurs, Rs 1 lakh will be given to 100 graduates who establish any agri based business by availing bank loan.

Further, he announced that a Geographical Indication (GI) tag will be obtained for 10 agricultural products.

"Sathayamangalam red banana (Erode), Kolli Hills pepper (Namakkal), Meenambur seeraga samba (Ranipet), Ayyampalayam nettai thennai (Dindigul), Urigam puli (Krishnagiri), Bhuvanagiri mithi pagarkai (Cuddalore), Sencholam (Salem, Karur), Tirunelveli senna leaf (Tirunelveli), Odaipatti seedless grapes (Theni), Gloriosa Superba (Senkanthal seed-Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur) would get GI tags and Rs 30 lakh was allocated for the same," Panneerselvam read.

"In Tamil Nadu, iron-rich date palm cultivation will be expanded in an area of 250 acres at an outlay of Rs 30 lakh from Union and State government funds," he noted.

Welcoming the Agri Budget wholeheartedly, E V Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers' Association said the schemes such as Chief Minister's Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom will prevent soil erosion due to chemical fertilisers and chemicals.

"A scheme to develop endangered millets and rice varieties, a scheme to alleviate the shortage of manpower for agricultural work, a scheme to provide financial assistance to create new inventions, a scheme to protect endangered agricultural products by obtaining GI tags, etc, are the best schemes," Elankeeran added.