TN Agri Budget 2026: AI-powered farm advisory platform to deliver real-time guidance for cultivators

CHENNAI: Farmers across Tamil Nadu will soon receive real-time, crop-specific advisories on weather, soil health, pest management and market trends through an Artificial Intelligence-driven digital platform, with the State government on Thursday unveiling the Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scheme to modernise agricultural extension services.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative would leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to provide farmers with timely, location-specific advisories covering the entire crop cycle—from sowing to harvest.
The platform will offer scientific recommendations on soil fertility management, weather forecasts, pest and disease control, and crop selection based on prevailing agro-climatic conditions, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and minimise production risks.
Besides technical advisories, the AI-enabled service will provide market intelligence, voice-based agricultural assistance and seamless access to information on various government schemes through mobile phones, making agricultural extension services more accessible to cultivators across the State.
“The government recognises that timely information is as crucial to farmers as timely rainfall. This initiative will ensure scientific knowledge reaches every farmer at the right time,” Vinoth said while announcing the scheme.
The government has earmarked Rs 2 crore from the State Budget for implementing the initiative during 2026-27.
The AI platform forms part of the government’s broader strategy to integrate digital technologies into agriculture, strengthen extension services and promote knowledge-based farming practices. By combining data-driven analytics with field-level requirements, the scheme aims to improve productivity, reduce crop losses and help farmers respond more effectively to changing weather conditions and emerging pest threats.