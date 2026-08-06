TN Agri Budget 2026: AI-powered farm advisory platform to deliver real-time guidance for cultivators

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative would leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to provide farmers with timely, location-specific advisories covering the entire crop cycle—from sowing to harvest.

The platform will offer scientific recommendations on soil fertility management, weather forecasts, pest and disease control, and crop selection based on prevailing agro-climatic conditions, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and minimise production risks.