TN Agri Budget 2026: Special scheme to support SC and ST cultivators

CHENNAI: In a major welfare initiative aimed at improving access to agricultural infrastructure, the State government on Thursday announced the Annal Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Scheme, offering higher subsidies and dedicated financial support to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the scheme has been designed to help SC and ST farmers access government programmes more easily, create irrigation infrastructure and improve agricultural productivity and livelihoods.
Recognising that many small and marginal farmers struggle to meet the beneficiary contribution required under capital-intensive schemes, the government has decided to provide an additional 20 per cent subsidy under the programme.
Accordingly, eligible farmers will receive a 70 per cent subsidy for components such as Integrated Farming System, greenhouses, shade-net houses, solar dryers, value-addition machinery and farm machinery, while an 80 per cent subsidy will be extended for the installation of solar-powered pump sets under Union-State shared schemes.
To address irrigation constraints in rain-fed areas, the government will also provide a 100 per cent subsidy for establishing borewells or tube wells with electric motor pumps or solar-powered pump sets for 300 SC and ST farmers who currently lack irrigation facilities.
Vinoth said improving access to irrigation and modern farm infrastructure would enable socially disadvantaged farmers to increase productivity, adopt advanced cultivation practices and secure better incomes.
The government has earmarked Rs 56.72 crore from the State fund for implementing the scheme during 2026-27.