TN Agri Budget 2026: Protection package to save farmlands

CHENNAI: Responding to mounting complaints of crop losses caused by wild animals, the State government on Thursday unveiled a multi-pronged package to protect farmlands from wild boars and other wildlife, earmarking Rs 7.35 crore for preventive measures during 2026-27.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative was framed following persistent demands from farmers, who have reported increasing crop damage due to wild boars across several districts.
Under the scheme, the environment-friendly wild boar repellent developed by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be supplied to farmers at subsidised rates, covering 14,000 acres at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.
To minimise damage caused not only by wild boars but also by elephants, gaurs and deer, the government will provide solar-powered electric fencing systems at subsidised rates to 134 farmers, with an allocation of Rs 2 crore.
The Budget also identifies the unchecked spread of Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) as one of the factors contributing to the rise in wild boar populations by providing favourable habitat.
To address the issue, the government will undertake the removal of the invasive species from government and private lands through district administrations at a cost of Rs 4 crore.
Vinoth said the package seeks to reduce crop losses, safeguard farmers' livelihoods and create a long-term solution to the growing human-wildlife conflict in agricultural areas.