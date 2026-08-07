TN Agri Budget 2026: Protection package to save farmlands

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative was framed following persistent demands from farmers, who have reported increasing crop damage due to wild boars across several districts.

Under the scheme, the environment-friendly wild boar repellent developed by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be supplied to farmers at subsidised rates, covering 14,000 acres at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.

To minimise damage caused not only by wild boars but also by elephants, gaurs and deer, the government will provide solar-powered electric fencing systems at subsidised rates to 134 farmers, with an allocation of Rs 2 crore.