TN Agri Budget 2026: Opposition objects to minister's deviation from report

As Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay entered the Assembly hall, he walked towards the centre of the House from his seat and greeted leaders of the Opposition with a traditional "Vanakkam."

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth began by praising the Chief Minister, remarks that were not part of the written Budget speech. DMK members objected, following which Speaker JCD Prabhakar directed the Minister to confine himself to the text of the Budget document, even though he added that only portions that could be considered objectionable would be expunged from Assembly records.

The House also witnessed a change in political symbolism. During the previous DMK regime, ruling party MLAs, including then Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, wore green shawls during the presentation of the Agriculture Budget to signify their commitment to farmers. On Thursday, however, DMK members wore black shirts in protest against the State government's handling of the Mekedatu dam issue.