TN Agri budget 2026: Rs 203.64 crore outlay for Self-sufficiency

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the mission aims to substantially expand the area under pulses and edible oilseed cultivation while improving productivity through focused interventions backed by Union and State funding.

The Minister said Rs 65.28 crore has been earmarked for pulses and Rs 138.36 crore for edible oilseeds under the mission during the implementation period. As part of the initiative, the government plans to increase the area under pulses — including black gram, red gram, green gram and cowpea — from 15.19 lakh acres to 24.70 lakh acres over the next five years.

Production is targeted to nearly double from 3.88 lakh metric tonnes to 7.72 lakh metric tonnes. Similarly, the area under edible oilseeds such as groundnut, sesame, sunflower and castor is proposed to be expanded from 9.26 lakh acres to 14.89 lakh acres, while production is expected to rise from 8.77 lakh metric tonnes to 16.14 lakh metric tonnes.

Vinoth said enhancing domestic production of pulses and oilseeds was crucial for ensuring food and nutritional security while improving farm incomes by encouraging crop diversification in suitable agro-climatic regions.