TN Agri Budget 2026: Millet Mission to boost farmer incomes

CHENNAI: With demand for nutri-cereals steadily rising among consumers, the State government on Thursday announced a renewed push to expand millet cultivation by strengthening production, productivity and market support under the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the mission would be implemented during 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 63.81 crore, jointly funded by the Union and State governments.
The initiative focuses on increasing the cultivation of major millets, including pearl millet (cumbu), sorghum (cholam) and finger millet (ragi), while equipping farmers with better production technologies and post-harvest infrastructure to improve returns.
As part of the programme, the government will facilitate the formation of farmer groups, extend alternate crop cultivation package subsidies, distribute seed minikits and establish agricultural machinery hiring centres and primary processing centres to strengthen the millet value chain.
The Minister said the mission is expected to benefit around 4.75 lakh farmers cultivating millets across 11.80 lakh acres during the current financial year.
Vinoth said the government was committed to promoting climate-resilient and nutritious crops that require comparatively fewer inputs while creating better market opportunities for cultivators. The renewed focus on millets is expected to improve farm incomes, diversify cropping patterns and contribute to the State's nutritional security.
The mission also complements the government's broader efforts to encourage sustainable agriculture by supporting crops that are well suited to changing climatic conditions and increasing consumer preference for healthier food choices.
The Budget underlines that investments in farmer institutions, mechanisation and primary processing infrastructure will play a key role in enhancing the competitiveness of millet cultivation and expanding its footprint across the State.