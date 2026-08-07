TN Agri Budget 2026: Millet Mission to boost farmer incomes

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the mission would be implemented during 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 63.81 crore, jointly funded by the Union and State governments.

The initiative focuses on increasing the cultivation of major millets, including pearl millet (cumbu), sorghum (cholam) and finger millet (ragi), while equipping farmers with better production technologies and post-harvest infrastructure to improve returns.

As part of the programme, the government will facilitate the formation of farmer groups, extend alternate crop cultivation package subsidies, distribute seed minikits and establish agricultural machinery hiring centres and primary processing centres to strengthen the millet value chain.

The Minister said the mission is expected to benefit around 4.75 lakh farmers cultivating millets across 11.80 lakh acres during the current financial year.