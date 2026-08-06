TN Agri Budget 2026: Mechanisation drive to get Rs 227 crore fillip

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the government would implement the Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme at an outlay of Rs 227.20 crore, benefiting 24,000 farmers during 2026-27.



Under the scheme, 8,870 power tillers, 5,090 power weeders, 1,400 rotavators and 855 tractors will be distributed with a subsidy. The government has also enhanced the maximum subsidy for installing solar dryers from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 4.40 lakh, while women farmers will be given priority in the distribution of machinery.



To improve access to modern equipment, the government will establish 50 village-level Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Centres, each eligible for an 80 per cent subsidy, subject to a ceiling of Rs 8 lakh. Notably, 30 per cent of the scheme allocation has been earmarked for Women Self-Help Groups.