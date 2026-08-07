TN Agri Budget 2026: Left parties lauds initiatives, flags shortfalls

But the parties said the Budget fell short on key demands such as farm loan waivers, higher MSP, relief for distressed farmers and measures to tackle the impact of El Niño.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam welcomed announcements such as establishing a natural farming college in the name of Nammalvar, promoting millet production and procurement, launching a palm conservation mission, introducing a banana support scheme, and upgrading Uzhavar Sandhais.

However, he cautioned that the budget's emphasis on farm mechanisation could adversely affect agricultural labourers, who were already struggling with a lack of employment. He also expressed concern over the lack of any announcement regarding the provision of long-pending free electricity connections to farmers awaiting service connections.