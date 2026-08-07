TN Agri Budget 2026: Left parties lauds initiatives, flags shortfalls

CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI on Thursday welcomed several announcements in the Agriculture Budget, including measures to promote natural farming, improve agricultural infrastructure and strengthen value addition.
But the parties said the Budget fell short on key demands such as farm loan waivers, higher MSP, relief for distressed farmers and measures to tackle the impact of El Niño.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam welcomed announcements such as establishing a natural farming college in the name of Nammalvar, promoting millet production and procurement, launching a palm conservation mission, introducing a banana support scheme, and upgrading Uzhavar Sandhais.
However, he cautioned that the budget's emphasis on farm mechanisation could adversely affect agricultural labourers, who were already struggling with a lack of employment. He also expressed concern over the lack of any announcement regarding the provision of long-pending free electricity connections to farmers awaiting service connections.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian welcomed the allocation of Rs 14,984 crore for the Agriculture Department, including Rs 7,432 crore towards free power subsidy, and appreciated new initiatives such as the Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission, Cotton Revival Mission and the AI-based Uzhavar app, besides agricultural engineering training centres.
He, however, criticised the absence of measures to mitigate the anticipated impact of El Niño, improve rainwater harvesting and construct check dams. Veerapandian also said the budget had ignored relief for farmers and agricultural labourers affected by the failed kuruvai season, made no announcement on increasing the paddy procurement price to Rs 3,500 per quintal, and did not address the promised crop loan waiver, leaving farmers disappointed.