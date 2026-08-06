TN Agri Budget 2026: Certified Seed Programme to benefit 10 lakh farmers across the state

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity by ensuring the timely availability of quality seeds for major field crops.



Citing studies that show certified seeds can increase crop yields by up to 25 per cent, the Minister said the Tamil Nadu State Seed Development Agency would establish seed farms in government farms as well as farmers' fields for crops including paddy, millets, pulses, oilseeds and cotton.

The agency will procure 43,400 metric tonnes of certified seeds for Rs 250 crore and distribute them to cultivators at subsidised rates through various Union and State government schemes.



The programme is expected to benefit nearly 10 lakh farmers, while ensuring a steady supply of genetically pure and high-quality seeds for major cropping seasons.



Vinoth said the availability of quality seeds is one of the most critical factors in improving agricultural output and farm productivity.

Strengthening the seed production and distribution network, he added, would help farmers achieve better yields without proportionately increasing cultivation costs.