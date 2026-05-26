TN admissions to IIT, NIT yet to crack top 10 list

CHENNAI: Despite a steady increase in the number of students from Tamil Nadu gaining admission to premier central government educational institutions over the past three years, the state has yet to break into the top 10 rankings, highlighting the need for further improvement.
Admissions to institutions such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs are based on performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). While clearing JEE Main is mandatory for admission to NITs and IIITs, students aspiring to join IITs must qualify in JEE Advanced.
States like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi continue to dominate the list of top-performing states in admissions, with Tamil Nadu not figuring in the top ten.
However, data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act shows that the number of students from Tamil Nadu securing admission to IITs has seen consistent growth in recent years.
Speaking to DT Next, educationist Ashwin said that schools largely focus on preparing students for public examinations from Classes 6 to 10, rather than developing the analytical and problem-solving skills required for competitive entrance exams. He further noted that the lack of higher-order thinking skills among students is a key reason behind Tamil Nadu’s comparatively lower representation in premier national institutions. He also pointed to a shortage of teachers trained to prepare students for highly competitive exams like JEE, which affects the state’s performance.
Another educationist, R Rajan, told DT Next that awareness about premier institutions has increased among students over the last five years. He attributed this trend to government initiatives such as the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. He stressed that such programmes should be continued regardless of which party is in power.
Rajan also noted that efforts must be taken to raise awareness about central institutions and the entrance exams required to join them.
The educationists further emphasised that the earlier declining trend of students from Tamil Nadu joining central institutions has now reversed, and the increase in numbers is a positive sign. They called on the government to accelerate its efforts to double the number of admissions in the coming years.