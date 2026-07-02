TN: AC fire triggers LPG cylinder explosion, neighbours suffer serious burns while trying to move car to safety

Among the injured was Karthikeyan (45) of Periya Natham in Chengalpattu, who works in a private firm, and his father Shanmugam (70). In the wee hours of Thursday, the air-conditioner in Jeyakumar's house caught fire. Within a few minutes, the fire spread to many parts of the house, triggering the explosion of an LPG cylinder, which caused the blaze to spread rapidly to neighbouring houses. Jeyakumar managed to escape without injuries.



As the fire reached their house next door, Karthikeyan and Shanmugam rushed to move their car parked on the premises to safety. However, the flames quickly engulfed the vehicle. In the process of trying to save the car, both father and son suffered burn injuries. Two others also sustained minor injuries in the incident.



On information, firefighters from the Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The injured were taken to the Chengalpattu Government District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.