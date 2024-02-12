TN a model for other states, says Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu are setting a model for other states in the country to follow.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating the Pillur-III water project and a slew of other completed projects in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi Stalin said even other states are pursuing the schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is on a steady growth trajectory as compared to other states, the minister said, “Not only Chennai, but Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Tirupur and Namakkal districts are growing at a consistent phase. This growth difference will be known, if compared with other states.”

Further, Udhayanidhi said schemes should be devised on a futuristic aspect by considering the growth of population in 2035 and 2050. “The state government is focused on developing schemes keeping in pace with the fast phased growth of Tamil Nadu. Despite facing a severe financial crunch, the state government has been implementing several welfare schemes,” he said.

Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu receives only 29 paisa in return for every one rupee given to the centre through tax.

“Though Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 6 lakh crore to the centre in the way of tax over the last five years, only Rs 1.58 lakh crore was received,” he said.